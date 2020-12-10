BJP wins over 5500 seats unopposed in Arunachal panchayat and municipal polls

india

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 00:02 IST

Panchayat and municipal polls in Arunachal Pradesh are due on December 22. But the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state has already won over 5,500 seats unopposed.

The party has won 96 of the total 240 zila parishad member posts, 5410 of the 8291 gram panchayat member posts and 5 out of the 20 seats for corporators to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation.

“An impressive start for BJP in the state’s panchayat and municipal polls. Congratulations to all the candidates from BJP who have won unopposed. Also thanks to people of Arunachal for their unwavering trust in BJP and PM Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted on Tuesday.

BJP MP from Arunachal and Union minister of state for sports and youth affairs Kiren Rijiju also took to Twitter to congratulate the winners and thanked the party leadership in Centre and the state for the guidance.

“In Arunachal, the results show faith of the people in BJP. Results in favour of BJP is despite corona, the resultant economic situation, migrant labourers’ problem and opposition parties to instigate farmers. This is also a verdict of India in favour of the farm reform bills,” union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted on Wednesday after a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday.