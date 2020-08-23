BJP youth leader dies by suicide in Bengal village, party alleges foul play

india

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:34 IST

The body of Soubhik Mukherjee, president of a local unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) youth front in the Goghat area of Bengal’s Hooghly district was found hanging inside his house at Nabasan village on Sunday morning.

Biman Ghosh, president of the BJP local unit, alleged that the Trinamool Congress had created circumstances that forced him to hang himself.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “Several BJP workers were killed by the TMC during the panchayat polls and their bodies were hanged to portray the crimes as suicide. Debendra Nath Roy, our legislator from Hemtabad in North Dinajpur district, was also killed and hanged in early July.”

TMC leaders dismissed the allegation, saying Mukherjee committed suicide at home and the ruling party had nothing to do with it.

“The youth was a relative of mine. How can the BJP politicize every death like this? They should be sympathetic towards the family at least,” said TMC legislator from Goghat, Manas Majumdar.

“He went to attend a birthday dinner on Saturday evening and went to bed after returning home. I talked to his family,” said Majumdar.

“Local people told us that Mukherjee had a relationship with a class nine student but the minor girl’s family was opposed to the relationship,” an officer from the local police station said on condition of anonymity.