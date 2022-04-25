Home / India News / BJP leader CT Ravi slams Shiv Sena for ‘going against Hindutva’
He referred to the controversy over reciting of Hanuman Chalisa and said Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s soul must be crying
BJP leader CT Ravi. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 03:34 PM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Monday said Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena has gone against the tenets of Hindutva its founder Bal Thackeray stood for. He referred to the controversy over reciting Hanuman Chalisa and said Thackeray’s soul must be crying. Ravi asked would they have been able to say no to the reciting of the prayer had Thackeray been around.

Shiv Sainik workers protested outside Independent lawmaker couple Navneet and Ravi Rana’s residence last week after they said they would recite the prayer outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. The couple was later arrested and charged with sedition.

Ravi also lashed out at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for “victimising” BJP leaders. He brushed aside complaints against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who has been booked for alleged misappropriation of around 57 crore collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.

“In Maharashtra, a looter gang is in power. Somaiya has been unearthing scams. So they are trying to send him to jail in fake cases. People have no faith in the Maharashtra government. People voted for the BJP, not the MVA. They are in power only because of a technicality and not because the people voted for them.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

