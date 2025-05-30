The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a slew of events to celebrate the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, including nationwide registration camps for enrolling eligible beneficiaries under centrally sponsored schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana for senior citizens. BJP plans outreach to mark 11 years of Modi govt

While the BJP completed 11 years in power at the Centre on May 26, the party will celebrate the first anniversary of the PM Modi-led government’s third term on June 9.

A party functionary said that India’s military action under Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack will be a major part of the proposed pan-India outreach programme. BJP leaders will reach out with the message of India’s “befitting response to Pakistan” for masterminding the April 22 terror attack that claimed 26 lives and left several injured, the functionary added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated [that] the bravery and courage displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. The destruction caused to enemy terrorist camps across the border with great precision by our forces was mind-blowing. Operation Sindoor has globally given a new paradigm to the fight against terrorism,” the party said in a communication to its state units.

As part of its “11 Years of Modi Government — Sankalp Se Siddhi (from commitment to accomplishment)” programmes, the party has instructed its lawmakers, legislators, corporators, and local body representatives to ensure 100% enrolment in centrally sponsored schemes.

BJP national president and Union health minister JP Nadda has instructed the formation of state-level committees by May 29 and district teams by June 3, to create awareness about the achievements of the government and to ensure enrolment in the central schemes.

“Bharat (India) has decisively become the 4th largest economy of the world under the dynamic and most able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is confidently marching forward to realise the goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India). Modi Government is completing one year with many historic achievements and the entire nation has complimented the PM on this historic occasion,” the communique said.

The party has asked its state units to organise digital competition for long and short videos and illustrative graphics, exhibitions, and distribute literature about the achievements of the government.

The BJP has also lined up other programmes to mark the World Environment Day on June 5 and the International Yoga Day on June 21. It will also organise programmes to mark the 50 years of Emergency.