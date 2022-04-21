BJP protests TRS ‘excesses’, demands action over suicides in Telangana

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday held statewide protests against the alleged excesses by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leading to what the opposition party said complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

The party leaders staged black flag demonstrations and took out rallies in all the district headquarters demanding action against the TRS leaders, who were allegedly indulging in atrocities forcing innocent people to die by suicide in Khammam and Kamareddy districts.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, who has been on the second-phase of his padayatra for the last five days, took part in the dharna at Maldakal village of Jogulamba Gadwal district.

BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, state general secretaries Dugyala Pradeep Kumar and Bangaru Sruthi, padayatra coordinator G Manohar Reddy and district BJP president Ramachandra Reddy took part in the dharna.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay demanded a comprehensive probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged abetment of suicides by the TRS leaders in the recent past.

He alleged that a BJP worker had died by suicide in Khammam district unable to bear the harassment by the police at the behest of the TRS leaders. “We shall fight the issue legally and also take our struggle into the people, till the TRS leaders responsible for the suicide are punished,” he said.

Alleging that KCR’s regime reminded one of the anarchic rule of the Nizam, Sanjay regretted that murders, land encroachments and rapes had become the order of the day in Telangana. The murder of lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife at Manthani, the suicides in Khammam and Ramayampet or the rape of 20-year-old woman in Suryapet in the recent past show the atrocious rule of the TRS government.

“In all these incidents, the culprits turn out to be the TRS leaders. Yet, the chief minister has not taken any action against a single TRS leader. It clearly reflects the shameless and anarchic rule of KCR,” he criticised.

He alleged that several innocent youths in Jangaon, Warangal and Hyderabad were booked under false cases and harassed just because they questioned the atrocities of the ruling party on the social media.

In Hyderabad, BJP workers staged a protest at Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund and slogans against CM KCR and the ruling party.

In the afternoon, a delegation of the BJP leaders met governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan and sought her intervention in preventing the alleged excesses by the TRS leaders.

Stating that there is a breakdown of law and order in the state, the BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to her seeking probe by the CBI into the suicide of a BJP worker in Khammam and self-immolation by a realtor and his mother in Kamareddy due to harassment by leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

“We have no faith in the state police. Hence, we asked for a CBI probe,” BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao said.

Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night had a telephonic talk with Savithramma, grandmother of deceased BJP worker Sai Ganesh in Khammam. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured to extend all possible assistance to them.

On Wednesday, Union information technology minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also visited Khammam along with BJP MLA Eatala Rajender and called on the family of the man who died by suicide. “I came here as a representative of the Central government to express condolences to the bereaved family. The Centre will extend all help to the family,” he said.

The TRS leaders could not be reached for their reaction on the BJP dharna.

