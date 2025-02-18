BJP's Annamalai slams INDIA Bloc's protest against Modi govt: 'Nobody imposes Hindi'

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday slammed the INDIA bloc parties in the state for protesting against the central government over the "Hindi imposition" issue, saying that nobody was imposing Hindi. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K. Annamalai. (ANI Photo)

He said that the INDIA bloc parties were "confusing" students as Hindu wasn't being imposed in Tamil Nadu.

"INDIA alliance parties are conducting protests against the Union Government that we are imposing Hindi. Whether it's PM Modi or the Union government, nobody imposes Hindi. Why do you (DMK and its alliance) protest, which is a waste? If you don't want Hindi, learn any other language. They are confusing students by saying that Hindi is imposed," Annamalai told reporters.

The BJP leader claimed that the state education policy has failed since many students are admitted to private schools instead of government schools.

Annamalai added that the BJP would contest the 2026 assembly elections while demanding a three-language policy.

"I wish to bring 100 Kendriya Vidyalaya schools to Tamil Nadu. Will Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi come forward to give land to KV schools? In this (2026) assembly elections, we are going to contest with a stand on demanding three language policy in Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said.

He announced a signature campaign that would go on for three months, asking parents for feedback on language learning.

"From March, we are going to conduct a signature campaign for three months and ask parents for feedback on language learning. We will collect the feedback, meet the President, and give the statement directly to our BJP representatives," the BJP leader said.

His reaction comes after Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday hit out at the BJP-led union government, alleging an attempt to impose Hindi in the southern state.

"Education was on the state list before, and it is on the concurrent list now. The Union government is trying to impose Hindi, but our Chief Minister will not accept it. The Union government is trying to impose Hindi on us, so please don't impose Hindi on us," the deputy chief minister of Tamil Nadu said.