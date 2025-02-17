Tamil Nadu magazine website blocked, row erupts

Support poured in from different political and media circles for prominent Tamil magazine conglomerate, Vikatan, on Sunday, a day after the Centre allegedly blocked its website in response to a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai for carrying a cartoon showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chained hands and legs sitting before US president Donald Trump. According to Murugan, there was no official order to block the website; it was an unofficial action. (Representative Image)

The cartoon featured in Vikatan’s digital magazine, Vikatan Plus, aimed to comment on Modi’s silence concerning the handcuffing and deportation of Indian immigrants by US authorities during his just concluded meeting with Trump.

The magazine’s editor, T Murugan, justified the cartoon as a valid criticism and symbol of democratic dissent and said that the group will not yield its freedom to such threats and intimidations.

According to Murugan, there was no official order to block the website; it was an unofficial action. He stated that the magazine’s management believes service providers such as Airtel and Jio were pressured to restrict access to the site, which appeared to be blocked around 7 pm on Saturday.

Murugan emphasised that the magazine, which has upheld free speech for nearly a century, is actively seeking clarification from the Union government on the reasons behind the restriction.

While the website was still accessible to some users in India and abroad via various browsers and devices on Sunday, several BJP leaders shared screenshots suggesting the site was down. They celebrated this as a result of the actions taken by the Union ministry of information and broadcasting, stating that it was a suitable response to the media outlet that merely reflects the partisan politics of Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK and portrays the PM in a negative light. They argued that the cartoon deliberately attempted to defame the PM and the nation he represents.

Annamalai said that the cartoon published by Vikatan, which he described as a Dravidianist propaganda outlet, has reached new lows in its ongoing campaign to demean Modi and, by extension, the nation he represents. “The cartoon depicts a chained and sombre Modi while a cheerful Donald Trump looks on. This is a sad attempt at satire and a disgrace to journalistic integrity and national pride,” said Annamalai. He added that this malicious portrayal starkly contrasts with the reality of Modi’s highly successful visit to the US, where he received immense respect and admiration from Trump and the American media.

Chief minister MK Stalin and several political party leaders vehemently condemned the website’s blocking. The political leaders said that restricting the media outlet from expressing its opinions violates democratic norms. Stalin said, “This is an example of the BJP’s fascist nature,” and urged the Centre to restore access to the website.

Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai and CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugham were among the leaders who criticised the Centre’s alleged action. TVK chief Vijay also joined the chorus, stating that the action undermines freedom of expression. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition, AIADMK, preferred not to comment on the issue as it often finds Vikatan on the rival front.

The Chennai Press Club strongly condemned the alleged actions, asserting that they reflect intolerance and political hostility. In a statement, it argued that such actions undermine the freedom of the press, a fundamental pillar of democracy, and called for the immediate restoration of the website.

In response to Stalin’s criticism, BJP state vice president Narayanan Thirupathy questioned whether the CM truly understood the concept of freedom of expression. He said, “Please discuss freedom of expression only after reviewing the list of individuals arrested over the past four years for criticising you and your government.”

On Friday, Annamalai wrote to Union I&B minister L Murugan requesting appropriate action against Vikatan magazine for carrying the cartoon. He claimed the cartoon was intended to defame the PM and described the cartoon’s features as offensive.

Annamalai said that “freedom of the press does not give a current affairs magazine the right to defame a political leader by publishing false and defamatory content.” He said today that two separate representations have been sent: one to the chairperson of the Press Council of India and another to Murugan, requesting immediate action against Vikatan magazine for acting as a mouthpiece for the DMK and publishing offensive and unfounded content against Modi.

Also, several readers reported that they could not access the Vikatan website on Sunday. However, government sources have not officially confirmed that the website is blocked.

Annamalai cited five cartoons published in Vikatan and stated that action should be taken against Vikatan magazine for “serving as a mouthpiece for the DMK and for printing offensive and baseless content against Modi.

Recently, a cartoon published by Vikatan depicted Modi waving a blood-stained flag after a train crash, which has led to strong reactions from political figures, he said.

Actor and president of the Thamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, Vijay, emphasised the press’s vital role in a functioning democracy. He said, “The fourth pillar of democracy — the freedom of the press — must be safeguarded at all costs. Suppose there are allegations regarding the content published by the media. In that case, the appropriate course of action is to seek recourse through the judiciary, rather than resorting to draconian measures that stifle free expression.”

Vijay expressed deep concern that the Union government might be behind the decision to block the Vikatan website. He noted that such actions reflect a troubling trend of suppressing dissenting voices and restricting freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president (legal cell) GS Mani wrote to the functionaries of the Union and state governments, as well as the state police, claiming that the magazine attempted to tarnish Modi’s image.

He claimed that it was an offence to undermine the PM. He added that a case under Section 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) must be charged against the magazine.

P Shanmugam, secretary of the CPM Tamil Nadu state committee, said, “America brought Indians in handcuffs and shackles; doesn’t that imply that India and the Prime Minister received similar treatment? Why is the anger that should be directed towards America instead being aimed at Vikatan? There seems to be an unwarranted fear of America!”

However, BJP leader and actor P Sarathkumar strongly condemned Vikatan magazine for publishing the cartoon. He claimed that such actions are anti-national and stem from an inability to accept the PM’s growing global reputation. He urged the Press Council to take immediate and strict action against those responsible, emphasising that media outlets that do not understand the limits of freedom of expression must be held accountable.