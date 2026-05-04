BJP’s Daochier Imchen wins Koridang bypoll in Nagaland with 7,317 votes

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Daochier I Imchen won the Koridang assembly constituency by-election in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district on Monday, securing 7,317 votes out of a total of 18,400 votes to defeat five rivals in a closely watched contest. BJP retains Koridang seat as Daochier Imchen wins bypoll with 7,317 votes.

The 35-year-old, set to become the youngest MLA in the state’s current 60-member assembly, contested the by-poll seat that was vacated after the death of his father and sitting MLA Imkong L Imchen in November 2025.

“I am thankful to God and the people of Koridang AC for this victory—for extending the same support they have given my father, who represented the constituency since 2003. I accept it with utmost humility,” Imchen told HT.

Calling it a “very emotional” win, he promised to do his best to emulate his late father’s good qualities in serving the people.

The BJP fielded Imchen in the by-election as the consensus candidate of the CM Rio-led ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF)-BJP alliance.

CM Rio lauded Imchen in a post on X: “Congratulations to PDA consensus candidate, Shri @DaochierImchen of @BJP4Nagaland, on winning the 28 Koridang A/C by-election. The mandate reflects public confidence in our shared vision. We remain committed to advancing development and progress, and are grateful for the support.”

Meanwhile, state BJP president Yepthomi said Imchen’s victory belongs to every BJP karyakarta across Nagaland and stands as a clear expression of the people’s faith and the rising aspirations of the youth of the state.

“This victory strengthens our resolve to work with dedication for the progress, unity, and a brighter future of Nagaland,” Yepthomi said.

In the by-poll, independent candidate Toshikaba polled 4,194 votes, while another independent, Imtiwapang Kichu, secured 3,733. I Abenjang of the National People’s Party (NPP) got 3,129 votes, Congress’s T Chalukumba Ao received 144, and independent candidate Imchatoba polled 145 votes. NOTA recorded 78 votes.