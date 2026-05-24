BJP's Debangshu Panda's massive win in Falta bypoll, victory margin of over 1 lakh votes

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda registered a massive win in the Falta assembly repoll on Sunday, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda celebrates as he raced ahead of his nearest CPI(M) rival at Falta, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.(PTI Photo)

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Panda received 1,49,666 votes, leading against CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who secured 40,645 votes, maintaining a margin of 1,09,021 votes.

Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla stood third with 10,084 votes, while TMC nominee Jahangir Khan got around 7,783 votes.

Jahangir Khan had publicly announced withdrawal from the election contest earlier this week.

With the BJP winning Falta, its tally in Bengal rises to 208 from 207, though its effective assembly strength would remain unchanged after Adhikari vacated Nandigram upon retaining Bhabanipur.

Until a few weeks ago, Falta was described by the Trinamool Congress camp as one of the key symbols of its organisational dominance in the Diamond Harbour belt.

The constituency had witnessed aggressive political mobilisation and had become central to a bitter face-off between the BJP and TMC.

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{{^usCountry}} Falta became the centre of controversy after the April 29 polling, when complaints surfaced over alleged use of perfume-like substances, ink marks and adhesive tapes on EVMs at multiple booths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Falta became the centre of controversy after the April 29 polling, when complaints surfaced over alleged use of perfume-like substances, ink marks and adhesive tapes on EVMs at multiple booths. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The poll body announced a repolling on the seat after reports of widespread pre-poll and voting-day violence, mainly by BJP supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The poll body announced a repolling on the seat after reports of widespread pre-poll and voting-day violence, mainly by BJP supporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Khan and IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, deputed as a police observer by the EC, had a face-off too as voters alleged the TMC cadres were putting black tape on other names on the EVM. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khan and IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, deputed as a police observer by the EC, had a face-off too as voters alleged the TMC cadres were putting black tape on other names on the EVM. {{/usCountry}}

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