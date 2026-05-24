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BJP's Debangshu Panda's massive win in Falta bypoll, victory margin of over 1 lakh votes

Debangshu Panda received 1,49,666 votes, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of 1,09,021 votes. 

Updated on: May 24, 2026 05:39 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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BJP candidate Debangshu Panda registered a massive win in the Falta assembly repoll on Sunday, defeating his nearest rival by a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

BJP candidate Debangshu Panda celebrates as he raced ahead of his nearest CPI(M) rival at Falta, in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.(PTI Photo)

Panda received 1,49,666 votes, leading against CPI(M)'s Sambhu Nath Kurmi, who secured 40,645 votes, maintaining a margin of 1,09,021 votes.

Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla stood third with 10,084 votes, while TMC nominee Jahangir Khan got around 7,783 votes.

Jahangir Khan had publicly announced withdrawal from the election contest earlier this week.

With the BJP winning Falta, its tally in Bengal rises to 208 from 207, though its effective assembly strength would remain unchanged after Adhikari vacated Nandigram upon retaining Bhabanipur.

Until a few weeks ago, Falta was described by the Trinamool Congress camp as one of the key symbols of its organisational dominance in the Diamond Harbour belt.

The constituency had witnessed aggressive political mobilisation and had become central to a bitter face-off between the BJP and TMC.

 
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Home / India News / BJP's Debangshu Panda's massive win in Falta bypoll, victory margin of over 1 lakh votes
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