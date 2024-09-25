BJP’s intent to dismantle Waqf Board clear in Amendment Bill, claims Owaisi

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged the BJP-led NDA at the Centre does not have intentions to protect, develop or bring efficiency in Waqf properties. AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

He said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been introduced by the Centre to permanently abolish the Waqf Board.

Citing legal provisions, Owaisi explained that the Waqf Act of 1995 is based on the concept of 'Waqf by user,' which mandates that if a place is used for prayers, functions as an orphanage, or serves as a graveyard, it becomes Waqf property, something the government now intends to dismantle.

“In Hinduism, there are many endowment boards where places become religious by usage. In Uttar Pradesh, out of 1,21,000 registered properties under the Sunni Waqf Board, 1,12,000 are Waqf by user. Once Waqf by user is abolished, what law will they implement?” asked Owaisi.

He also alleged that the draft of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill states that a practising Muslim of five years can donate to the Waqf Board. However, it does not clarify what is meant by “practising Muslim,” he said.



“Does it imply someone who offers prayers five times a day, keeps a beard, wears a skullcap, or doesn't have a non-Muslim wife?” Owaisi questioned.

He added that no such law applies to people of the Hindu religion, where anyone can donate at any time without these legal restrictions.

“I want to ask the government, why did they come up with such terminology as 'practising Muslim'? Who are they to identify whether I am practising or not? Will Narendra Modi now peep into our houses? Or will they say after five years, now you are a Muslim and need to get a certificate?” the AIMIM leader said.

The Bill also mentions that a Waqf property under the control of the government will be decided by the district collector, who is himself part of the government. How can they be the judge of the matter? asked Owaisi.