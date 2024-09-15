‘Failing 10th class and applying for PhD’: Owaisi's dig at ASI after video of leaking Taj Mahal dome went viral

Reacting to the viral video of water leakage from the main dome of Taj Mahal, AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for its alleged failure to protect the world heritage monument. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

Owaisi blamed the ASI for poor treatment of the monument despite earning hundreds of crores from tourism revenues. “Archaeological Survey of India earns hundreds of crore from Taj Mahal but this is how it treats one of the biggest symbols of Indian culture. Funnily, the same ASI argues that Waqf monuments should be taken by over by it so that it can maintain them. This is like failing a 10th class exam and applying for a PhD!,” the Hyderabad MP posted on social media platform X.

What ASI said?

A senior ASI official attributed the cause to incessant rainfall in Agra and ruled out any possibility of structural damage to the main roof. "Yes, we have witnessed the leakage in the main dome. After that when we checked, it was due to seepage and there was no damage to the main dome. We have checked the main dome through a drone camera," Superintending chief of ASI Agra circle, Rajkumar Patel, told PTI.

A 20-second video of rainwater seeping through the ivory-white marbles of the main dome went viral on Thursday, prompting many to raise concerns on the structural stability of the monument.

"Proper care should be taken of the monument because for the tourism industry people it is the only hope," said a government approved tour guide. She also stressed on the importance of the monument to the local economy as it provides hundreds of jobs to those employed in the tourism industry.

Taj Mahal

Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan between 1632 and 1653 as a mausoleum for his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The iconic white marble structure complex includes a grand dome, minarets, gardens, and a reflecting pool.