Taj Mahal's main dome sees water leakage after incessant rain in Agra | Video goes viral

The main dome of the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra witnessed water leakage due to incessant rain for the past three days which inundated a garden on the premises, news agency PTI reported. A purported video of the submerged garden on the Taj Mahal premises went viral on Thursday and caught the tourists' attention. Visitors use umbrellas to shield themselves during rains, at the Taj Mahal in Agra. (PTI file)

A senior official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle, confirmed there is a leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal due to seepage but assured there is no damage.

Rajkumar Patel, superintending chief of the ASI, Agra circle, told news agency PTI, “Yes, we observed leakage in the main dome of the Taj Mahal. Upon inspection, it was found to be caused by seepage, and no damage has occurred. We verified the condition of the dome using a drone camera.”

On Thursday evening, a 20-second video went viral showing one of the monument's gardens submerged in rainwater. This caught the attention of visiting tourists, many of whom filmed the scene.

A local government-approved tour guide highlighted the importance of the Taj Mahal, stating it is a symbol of pride for Agra and the entire nation, providing employment to hundreds in the tourism industry. Monika Sharma, another government-approved guide, added, "Proper care must be taken of the monument, as it is the only hope for those in the tourism sector."

Agra has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past three days, leading to waterlogging across the city. One of the national highways was flooded, crops were submerged, and even upscale neighborhoods faced water choking.

About Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was built between 1632 and 1653 by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in Agra, as a mausoleum for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal, who died during childbirth.

This iconic white marble structure is renowned for its stunning architecture, blending Persian, Islamic, and Indian styles. The complex includes a grand dome, minarets, gardens, and a reflecting pool.

Symbolising eternal love, the Taj Mahal is considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world and remains a masterpiece of Mughal architecture, attracting millions of visitors each year.