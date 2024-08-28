'BJP IT cell's households will run on tax money': Owaisi on Yogi govt’s digital media policy

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government's new digital media policy that offers financial incentives for social media influencers to promote government schemes while threatening legal action against those who post "objectionable content." The BJP lauded the policy saying it was an "innovative move" of the Yogi Adityanath-led government(File Photo)

“To cover up its failures Yogi Adityanath has started a new scheme. Under this scheme, one can earn up to 8 lakh rupees by falsely praising Baba on social media,” Owaisi posted on X in Hindi.

“If you even legally oppose Baba or his party, you will be declared anti-national and sent to jail. Now the IT cell people will run their household with your tax money,” he added.

What does the new digital media policy say?

The Uttar Pradesh government's digital media policy aims to leverage social media platforms to disseminate information about state welfare schemes and achievements. Under this policy, influencers and social media account holders on platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube will be eligible to receive up to ₹8 lakh per month, depending on their reach and engagement. The policy categorises these platforms into tiers, with higher payouts for accounts with larger followings.

The policy also stipulates that any content deemed "objectionable" or anti-national will result in legal action against the content creators or the associated firms.

"In case of uploading objectionable content on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube, legal action has been arranged against the concerned agency/ firm as per rules. Under no circumstances should the content be indecent, obscene and anti-national," stated the press note signed by Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad.

The BJP has defended the policy, calling it an “innovative move” that creates employment and curbs misinformation. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi praised the policy, saying, "The Yogi Adityanath government moves forward with innovations. It pays attention to the changes happening in society. The digital media policy will create new jobs. Those who spread rumours on social media will face strict punishment."

Voiced strong objections, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress argued that the policy was an attempt to stifle freedom of expression and misuse public funds.

"The BJP/ Yogi government has brought a provision to give lakhs of rupees of public money to those who falsely praise the government and to give jail/life imprisonment to those who raise public problems on social media," Samajwadi Party Media Cell posted on X.