Don’t be overconfident, connect with people: Yogi to partymen ahead of U.P. bypolls

Ahead of the byelection to 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said party workers should not be overconfident. Rather, they should stay connected with people and establish a strong communication and coordination to ensure BJP’s victory, he said. UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressing a BJP workers’ meeting in Ghaziabad Sadar assembly constituency. (Sourced)

Addressing a workers’ meeting in Ghaziabad Sadar assembly constituency, he emphasised that each worker should add 10 people to their team to focus on booth-level campaigning. “The key mantra for the party victory is ‘Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta’,” Yogi said.

Ghaziabad is among the 10 assembly seats for which by-elections are expected to be held later this year. The seat fell vacant after the election of the sitting BJP MLA Atul Garg to Lok Sabha from the Ghaziabad seat. Garg had secured victory from Ghaziabad in the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections.

“The central and state governments have launched schemes for each section of the society and people are getting benefits of the schemes without any discrimination. The workers should inform voters about the development work done by the government and encourage them to support the BJP,” the CM said.

During the meeting, Yogi stressed on the importance of the voter list, urging party workers to take it seriously. “The workers should ensure accuracy in the voters list and they should keep revising the list until it is finalised,” he added.

No voter should be left out. Workers should go door-to-door to inform voters about the various welfare schemes run by the government, Yogi said.

“The opposition has spread rumours about the reservation and the Constitution. When leaders of the opposition parties come to seek votes in the by-election, BJP workers should question them ‘aakhir ek ek lakh kahan hain?’ (Where is the ₹one lakh promised during the Lok Sabha election?). Use your vote to expose the falsehood spread by the opposition parties,” he added.

“The SP-Congress mislead the public during the 2024 Lok Sabha election and their lies need to be exposed. Also, let people know that PM Narendra Modi carried the original copy of the Constitution to Parliament on his head. He has fostered development across all sections of society,” Yogi said.

The CM discussed the preparation for the byelection with the presidents of all BJP fronts and conveners of various party cells. He enquired about the work being done in the constituency by the party and the actions needed to give momentum to various programmes.

Conveners of 22 BJP cells, including youth, women, trade, labour, economic, small industry, educational institution and law, shared their perspectives with the CM and updated him about the programmes organised in the constituency.

Earlier, the CM had reviewed the preparations for the byelection in Katehri located in Ambedkar Nagar district, Milkipur in Ayodhya district and Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar district.

BJP’s regional president Satyendra Sisodia, former union minister General (retd) VK Singh, MP Atul Garg, Mayor Sunita Dayal, ministers Kapildev Agarwal, Brijesh Singh, Narendra Kashyap, district panchayat president Mamta Tyagi and other senior BJP leaders attended the review meeting in Ghaziabad.