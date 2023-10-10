Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri skips privileges committee meeting

BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri skips privileges committee meeting

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 10, 2023 10:10 PM IST

Ramesh Bidhuri cited a prior engagement in poll-bound Rajasthan for not being able to appear before the committee on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri on Tuesday skipped the meeting of the privileges committee in which he was to record his “oral evidence” in connection with complaints that he hurled religious slurs at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha last month.

Ramesh Bidhuri, who represents South Delhi in the Lok Sabha, is the BJP’s in-charge for Tonk district of Rajasthan (X/rameshbidhuri)

Bidhuri cited a prior engagement in poll-bound Rajasthan for not being able to appear before the committee on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Bidhuri, who represents South Delhi in the Lok Sabha, has been appointed as the in-charge of the BJP campaign in Rajasthan’s Tonk district.

The Lok Sabha’s privileges committee had sought his appearance to record his statement in the complaints filed by Ali and several other MPs for ‘giving oral evidence in respect of complaints received from various Members of Parliament against him and Kunwar Danish Ali, MP for alleged improper conduct during the discussion on `Chandrayaan-3 Mission` in the House”.

Bidhuri sparked a massive controversy during the special session of Parliament when he used unparliamentary language against Ali.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla referred to the privileges committee a complaint against Bidhuri for using unparliamentary language against Ali and BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey’s complaint that Bidhuri was provoked by Ali to use religious slurs by using “highly objectionable” comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bahujan samaj party lok sabha ramesh bidhuri
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP