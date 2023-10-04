BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's ‘character certificate’ jibe at Kejriwal on Sanjay Singh arrest

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in the excise policy case.



“If someone commits theft and evidence is found against them, will 'muhurt' be taken out first (to arrest them)?...Arvind Kejriwal is shameless. He issues character certificates to everyone. He had called Manish Sisodia, Bhagat Singh. He called Satyendar Jain ‘kattar imaandar’”, Bidhuri, who is in the eye of a storm for abusing and hurling communal slur at a fellow MP in Lok Sabha few days a, told news agency ANI.



“5000 raids have taken place in the 9 years of PM Modi's govt...PM had said 'Na khaaoonga, na khaane doonga'. ED & CBI are working honestly towards that. There are just 15-20 political people who have been raided, who are the remaining people who have been raided? They were common people who were indulging in corruption. The corrupt can be anyone but they won't be spared under PM Modi's regime…”, he added.



The Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh following searches at his home during money laundering probe in the excise policy case. The AAP MP has been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.



ALSO READ: ‘They didn’t find any base…arrested him': Sanjay Singh's father on MP's arrest



BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.(PTI file)