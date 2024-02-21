BJP's Suvendu Adhikari dares Bengal Police over ‘Khalistani’ slur charge: ‘Prove or face consequences’

BJP's leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday challenged the police to prove their charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences. IPS officer Jaspreet Singh slams BJP over ‘Khalistani remark’, saffron camp denies allegations. (Source: X)

A Sikh IPS officer lost his cool when someone allegedly called him Khalistani as he stopped BJP MLAs from entering the restive areas of Sandeshkhali in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

“You are calling me a Khalistani because I am wearing a turban. Is this your courage? If any policeman wears a turban and does his duty, he becomes Khalistani? Is this your level?” Jaspreet Singh, the officer, was heard telling a group of BJP legislators including Adhikari.

“I am not saying anything about your religion. Even you cannot say anything about mine. Did anyone say anything about your religion? Then why are you doing it?” Singh said addressing BJP leaders.

The controversy gathered momentum after chief minister Mamata Banerjee weighed in, alleging BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries.

"Today, the BJP's divisive politics has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. As per BJP every person wearing a TURBAN is a KHALISTANI. I VEHEMENTLY CONDEMN this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our SIKH BROTHERS & SISTERS, revered for their SACRIFICES and UNWAVERING DETERMINATION to our nation. We stand firm in protecting Bengal's social harmony and will take stern lawful measures to prevent any attempts to disrupt it," she said in a post on 'X'.

This followed a strong condemnation from West Bengal police which said stern legal action is being initiated.

According to ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, the incident took place when a police force was deployed to enforce Section 144 in Dhamakhali on Tuesday morning.

"As you all know we had a police force to enforce section 144 in Dhamakhali this morning. It was headed by IPS Jaspeet Singh, SSP Intelligence Branch. There are several MLAs including West Bengal Opposition Leader Subhendu Adhikari in Dhamakhali. There was an altercation with the police officer during which Subhendu Adhikari called the police officer a Khalisthani, which is never befitting of a political leader. We strongly protest against it. We will take legal action against him for this serious comment," ADG Sarkar said.

Responding to the allegation, Adhikari challenged Sarkar to prove his charge within 24 hours or face consequences.

"BJP LoP Suvendu Adhikari dares ADG (South Bengal) to prove his charge that a slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer, within 24 hours or face consequences. @WBPolice, Mamata Banerjee's only line of defence, is crumbling. They should now retreat to their barracks," said BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya in a post on X as he shared a video of Adhikari challenging West Bengal police claims.