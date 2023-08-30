BJP's X post shows PM Modi as ‘The Terminator’ day before 'INDIA' meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday shared a poster showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘Terminator’ on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.“Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins”, the BJP post says, equating the prime minister to the iconic character portrayed by Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.The saffron party's poster move comes a day ahead of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A's meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. The meeting at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt may witness discussions by the 26 opposition parties on seat sharing for the upcoming elections.“63 representatives from 28 political parties will participate in INDIA coalition meeting in Mumbai”, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shown as 'The Terminator' in this BJP post on X. (X/BJP)

At the two-day meeting, the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc may unveil its new logo. The opposition bloc might be expanded as more parties are expected to join it. This is the third meeting of the opposition bloc after huddles in Patna and Bengaluru.

The INDA bloc meeting is being held days after the opposition parties had brought the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha. The government had defeated the motion through a voice vote.The prime minister has expressed confidence over winning a third term in 2024 Lok Sabha election, even declaring from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day that he would present the achievements of his government at the Red Fort next year.“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort”, Modi had said.India enters a gruelling election season in the next few months. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to poll later this year. In early 2024, the Lok Sabha election and assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will take place.

