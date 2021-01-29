BJYM leader in Madhya Pradesh among 20 booked for smuggling cows to Maharashtra
- Manoj Pardhi, a general secretary of the BJYM in MP's Balaghat district is absconding along with nine others
Twenty people including a local leader of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were booked in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly smuggling of cows and oxen to slaughter houses of Maharashtra, police said Thursday.
The police rescued 165 cows and oxen from a forest area of Balaghat which were being herded to a village near the Maharashtra border, said Raghunath Khatarkar, town inspector Lalpur police station, Balaghat.
An FIR has been registered against 20 people including the main accused Manoj Pardhi and Arvind Pathak and 18 others under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of IPC and under relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Gau Vansh Pratishedh Adhiniyam 2004, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and MP Krishak Pashu Parikshan Adhiniyam, said the officer. Police arrested 10 people while Manoj and Arvind with eight others are absconding.
Manoj Pardhi is said to be a general secretary of BJYM.
The police officer said, “The main accused Manoj and Arvind used to purchase cows and other cattle from Maubazar, a cattle fair in Balaghat. Later, they used to hire herders to drive away the cattle to Bodalkasa village located on Maharashtra border. From Bodalkasa village, a trader used to supply cattle to slaughter houses of Maharashtra.”
Acting on tip off that cows were being smuggled for slaughter, a police team raided in the forest area of Balaghat from where they rescued at least 165 bovines in 10 hours.
Balaghat superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari said, “We are investigating the matter. It is an organised gang involved in smuggling of cows. Police are trying to nab the accused."
BJP Balaghat district president Gajendra Bhardwaj said, "We just came to know about it. We are looking into the matter."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Congress legislators from Puducherry join BJP after quitting key posts
- The BJP which barely has a presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry is on a recruiting spree.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJYM leader in Madhya Pradesh among 20 booked for smuggling cows to Maharashtra
- Manoj Pardhi, a general secretary of the BJYM in MP's Balaghat district is absconding along with nine others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tension at farm protest sites as forces build up
- Police move in to evict protesters from Ghazipur, increase deployment and dig trenches at Singhu.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss ways to boost post-Covid-19 partnership
- UAE’s move reflected the growing defence ties between the two sides. Last month, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane became the first head of one of the three services to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 600k Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahrain, Sri Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala govt announces new Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5,000 doses wasted in five states so far: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIMIM MLAs' meeting with Nitish Kumar sparks speculations of defection
- The AIMIM has 5 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly Most of them are from the Seemanchal region
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two arrested at Guwahati airport for violating Covid-19 protocol
- According to the police, personnel on Covid-19 duty at the airport had lodged an FIR against 12 people who forcibly came out of the airport without taking the necessary tests. All of them had arrived on a flight from Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect
- Tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have dug in for the harsh winter along the LAC in Ladakh sector after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks failed to lead to a breakthrough in disengagement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Issuance of lookout notices against farmer leaders 'absolutely wrong': Punjab CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leaders at Singhu take out 'Sadbhavna' rally to reinforce unity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh arrested for alleged conversion bid
- The accused allegedly tried to lure a group of villagers by offering them ₹10,000 each if they converted to Christianity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox