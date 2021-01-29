BJYM leader in Madhya Pradesh among 20 booked for smuggling cows to Maharashtra

Twenty people including a local leader of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) were booked in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly smuggling of cows and oxen to slaughter houses of Maharashtra, police said Thursday.

The police rescued 165 cows and oxen from a forest area of Balaghat which were being herded to a village near the Maharashtra border, said Raghunath Khatarkar, town inspector Lalpur police station, Balaghat.

An FIR has been registered against 20 people including the main accused Manoj Pardhi and Arvind Pathak and 18 others under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of IPC and under relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Gau Vansh Pratishedh Adhiniyam 2004, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and MP Krishak Pashu Parikshan Adhiniyam, said the officer. Police arrested 10 people while Manoj and Arvind with eight others are absconding.

Manoj Pardhi is said to be a general secretary of BJYM.

The police officer said, “The main accused Manoj and Arvind used to purchase cows and other cattle from Maubazar, a cattle fair in Balaghat. Later, they used to hire herders to drive away the cattle to Bodalkasa village located on Maharashtra border. From Bodalkasa village, a trader used to supply cattle to slaughter houses of Maharashtra.”

Acting on tip off that cows were being smuggled for slaughter, a police team raided in the forest area of Balaghat from where they rescued at least 165 bovines in 10 hours.

Balaghat superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari said, “We are investigating the matter. It is an organised gang involved in smuggling of cows. Police are trying to nab the accused."

BJP Balaghat district president Gajendra Bhardwaj said, "We just came to know about it. We are looking into the matter."