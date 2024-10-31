Menu Explore
‘Black day in Jammu and Kashmir today,’ claims Mehbooba Mufti

ByHT News Desk
Oct 31, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Mehbooba Mufti said that her party will persist in its struggle until the Kashmir issue is resolved to establish peace with dignity.

Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister, referred to the foundation day of the union territory as a “black day” for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
“What has happened to J&K has not happened anywhere before. I want to tell the LG that for the people of J&K and especially for the PDP, today is a black day and we will see it as a black day till J&K's special privileges are not restored,” Mufti told reporters in Pulwama.

She said that her party will persist in its struggle until the Kashmir issue is resolved to establish peace with dignity.

"I hope the newly elected government will take along all the people and struggle to take J&K out of the present situation," she added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress president and MLA Tariq Hameed Karra also labeled the UT foundation day a “black day,” saying that it is unreasonable to expect the people to celebrate such an occasion.

On Thursday, the lieutenant governor's administration marked the fifth foundation day of the J&K Union Territory.

Mainstream political parties based in the Valley criticised the LG administration for celebrating the UT foundation day and chose to boycott the event.

The ruling National Conference did not participate, nor did People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone or CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who remarked that the administration proceeded with the program despite the people “clearly voting” against it.

“For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is a black day. If you think people are going to celebrate it, you are asking for too much,” said Tariq Karra.

The PCC president responded to a question about why Congress leaders were absent from the event organised by the LG administration.

He added that the Congress party would not participate in any event that celebrates a mockery of the constitutional setup.

“It is not just the opinion of Congress party but all the people who have been affected by this mockery,” he added.

With PTI inputs

