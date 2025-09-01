Blast at textile factory in Gujarat's Surat kills two, 20 others injured

A massive fire broke out after a chemical drum exploded in a textile processing unit in Gujarat's Surat district on Monday, killing at least two and injuring nearly 20 others. At least 10 fire tenders reportedly rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.(PTI)

Two workers among the ones injured remain in a critical condition and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Surat, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred at Santosh Textile Mill in Jolva village in the afternoon after a chemical drum exploded, said sub divisional magistrate VK Pipaliya adding that the cause of the blast could not be identified immediately.

At least 10 fire tenders reportedly rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Visuals from the factory show the flames, which are still raging.

The incident comes nearly five months after another explosion jolted Gujarat. The presence of local firecrackers and raw explosives at a warehouse in Gujarat’s Deesa led to a huge explosion which resulted in a fire that rapidly spiraled out of control and left at least 21 people dead, HT reported earlier.

The blaze triggered explosions and the collapse of sections of the warehouse, trapping workers under the rubble.

Residents and shopkeepers around the scene fled, fearing further detonations as ambulances and the fire brigade rushed to the area. Police set up barricades as rescue teams searched for bodies—some charred beyond recognition and others ripped apart.

An initial police probe showed the fire may have started due to a boiler explosion. The presence of firecrackers and raw explosives meant the situation rapidly spiraled out of control. Industrial boilers can rupture and ignite surrounding materials if poorly maintained or operated under excessive pressure.

Police were investigating how long firecracker manufacturing had been secretly taking place at the warehouse and how it operated for years under the radar.

Over 40 members of the Nayak and Banjara communities from Handia and Sandalpur villages in Madhya Pradesh arrived in Deesa to work before the accident that occurred on March 29.

Earlier the workers reportedly worked at firecracker factories run illegally in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda. The factories were closed after a similar blast over there in February 2024 left at least 13 people dead.

(With inputs from PTI)