Couple killed, son among 5 injured in Lucknow firecracker unit blast

A couple was killed and at least five others, including their son, were injured in an explosion at an allegedly illegal firecracker unit in Lucknow’s Behta area under the Gudamba police station limits on Sunday morning, police said. Two of the injured were in a critical condition, said an official at KGMU. An explosion at an illegal firecracker unit in Lucknow’s Behta area occurred on Sunday morning. (HT photo)

District magistrate Vishak G, who visited the site, said the deceased were identified as Mohammad Alam and his wife. “The severe explosion damaged three to four surrounding houses. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated. The priority is treatment,” he stated.

According to an official statement from Lucknow Police, Alam, approximately 50, son of the late Khuda Bakhsh, and his wife Munni, 48, died in the blast. Among the injured, their son Irshad, 22, and Nadeem, 24, son of Sharif, have been referred to the medical college where they are undergoing treatment.

Three others—Zaid (35), Iram (32), and Hur Jahan (25)—received primary care and were later discharged. The Lucknow Fire Department said the incident occurred at 11.52 am. “Upon receiving information about the blast, fire teams from Indira Nagar, Hazratganj, and Bakshi Ka Talab were immediately dispatched,” chief fire officer Ankush Mittal said. “Fireworks were being manufactured illegally inside the house,” Mittal said.

After the incident, the forensic team collected evidence from the spot and cordoned off the area. Team member Ajay Kumar Rai said, “So far, only materials used for making firecrackers have been found. Prima facie, the cause of the blast appears to be an explosion while making firecrackers.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed district officials to expedite relief efforts. “The chief minister has directed the district administration officials to reach the spot, expedite relief efforts and immediately transport the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. Additionally, he has also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” read a post from the CM Office on X.

“The impact of the explosion brought down the structure and damaged three adjoining houses,” said DCP East Shashank Singh, along with senior police officials, including joint commissioner of police (Law & Order) Babloo Kumar.

While the situation has been brought under control, an investigation is underway to determine how such hazardous activity was being conducted in a residential area. Preliminary investigation revealed that country made crackers were being manufactured illegally inside the house when the explosion occurred. However, Lucknow police did not clarify if the unit was illegal.

“The matter is being investigated. The paper works are being checked to find out if the unit has a licence,” added the DCP. The investigation is focusing on the following points: Who issued the licence (if there is one)? How did the unit operate in a crowded locality? Possible lapses in police monitoring.

When asked by the media persons if local police had information about the cracker factory being run in a crowded locality, the DCP said, “The matter is being investigated and the details will be shared.”