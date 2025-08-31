2 dead in blast at firecracker factory in UP's Lucknow

At least two people died in a blast at a firecracker factory in Gudamba police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday morning. Initial reports suggested that four to five people were feared dead in the mishap. However, officials have so far confirmed two fatalities. Lucknow factory blast: Police along with local authorities were carrying out rescue operations.(HT)

Rescue operations were underway, and police along with local authorities were on the spot to assess the situation and prevent further casualties.

Visuals from the spot showed dozens of locals gathered around ambulances near the factory that appeared severely damaged due to the blast.

In June this year, a massive explosion took place at a firecracker factory operating in the forested outskirts of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, killing five women and critically injuring over a dozen other people, according to police.

Officials said around 25 people were working inside the factory, situated near Atarasi, at the time of the explosion on June 15.

Earlier this month, three people were charred to death in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit operating at a house in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place on August 9 near the Sattur area, where an illegal firecracker manufacturing operation was taking place at a house.

According to the police, cited in an ANI news agency report, the deceased died on the spot after the explosion.

"Near Sattur, three people were charred to death on the spot in an explosion that occurred while manufacturing firecrackers illegally at a house," the report quoted district superintendent of police (SP).

On July 23, over 200 firecracker factories in Virudhunagar district, which had been shut for several days due to ongoing inspections following a series of explosions, reopened and resumed production.