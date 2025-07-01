Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Massive blast at firecracker factory in Sivakasi, 4 dead

ByHT News Desk
Jul 01, 2025 10:57 AM IST

At least four people died and five others were injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Chinnakamanpatti near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi

At least four people died and five others were injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Chinnakamanpatti near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Monday. The injured were rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Hospital for treatment, where they are currently undergoing medical care.

Police said that a probe is on into the blast(Representational image)
"Four people died and five others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Chinnakamanpatti near Sivakasi. They were admitted to the Virudhunagar government hospital for treatment. More details awaited," Virudhunagar District SP Kannan told news agency ANI.

