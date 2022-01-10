Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘Block his account’: NCW to Twitter for actor Siddharth's tweet on Saina Nehwal
india news

‘Block his account’: NCW to Twitter for actor Siddharth's tweet on Saina Nehwal

Meanwhile, amid massive outrage over the tweet, Siddharth has issued a 'clarification.' 
Actor Siddharth (file photo)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 02:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Monday it has written to Twitter to block the handle of actor Siddharth for a tweet on ace shuttler and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saina Nehwal after the post, made on January 6, triggered outrage on social media.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra for investigating & registering FIR in the matter. NCW has also written to @TwitterIndia for blocking the actor's account & to take appropriate action against him for posting such remarks,” the commission shared on Twitter.

The NCW was responding to a tweet by its chairperson, Rekha Sharma, in this regard. “This man needs a lesson or two! @TwitterIndia why this person's account still exists? …taking it up with Concerned police,” Sharma posted.

 

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Siddharth, who primarily works in Tamil and Telugu cinema, and has also done Hindi projects, including ‘Rang De Basanti,’ issued clarification for his tweet. “COCK & BULL. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period,” he tweeted.

Earlier, commenting on Nehwal's condemnation of the January 5 lapse in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, Siddharth posted, “Subtle c**k champion of the world…Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna.”

Also Read | Breach in PM Modi's security: Ex-SC judge to head panel to monitor probe

The actor's reference to Rihanna was due to the popstar's tweet from February last year over the now 'suspended' farmers' protests, which read, “Why aren't we talking about this?” 

 

Meanwhile, responding to Siddharth, Nehwal said that he could have chosen better words to express himself.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saina nehwal ncw twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP