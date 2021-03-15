Blood clotting events not related to vaccine: AstraZeneca

Following concerns over thrombotic (blood clotting) events in certain beneficiaries after receiving vaccine shots, pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca said Monday that a review of at least 17 million individuals, who have been administered its Covid-19 vaccine, suggested that the vaccine was safe for use.

In a statement, the company said that the blood clotting events were not related to the vaccine, AZD1222.

“AstraZeneca would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its Covid-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence. Safety is of paramount importance and the Company is continually monitoring the safety of its vaccine,” the statement said.

After blood clotting events and one death were reported in Denmark, eight countries — Norway, Iceland, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Italy, and Latvia —temporarily suspended use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure.

“A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union (EU) and UK with Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism (pulmonary artery blockage due to blood clotting, deep vein thrombosis (blood clot in vein) or thrombocytopenia (low platelets), in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country,” the company statement said.

According to the data reported to the company as on March 8, across the European Union and the United Kingdom, there have been 15 events of deep vein thrombosis and 22 events of pulmonary embolism among those administered the vaccine.

According to AstraZeneca, this is much lower than the expected occurrence in a population of this size and is similar across other licensed Covid-19 vaccines. The monthly safety report is likely to be made public on the European Medicines Agency website in the coming week, in line with exceptional transparency measures for Covid-19.

In clinical trials, even though the number of thrombotic events was small, these were lower in the vaccinated group, the company said. There has also been no evidence of increased bleeding in over 60,000 participants enrolled for trials.

“Around 17 million people in the EU and UK have now received our vaccine, and the number of cases of blood clots reported in this group is lower than the hundreds of cases that would be expected among the general population. The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention in individual cases and we are going beyond the standard practices for safety monitoring of licensed medicines in reporting vaccine events, to ensure public safety,” said the AstraZeneca chief medical officer Ann Taylor.

In terms of quality, there are also no confirmed issues related to any batch of our vaccine used across Europe, or the rest of the world, the company said.

The company said that over 60 quality tests are conducted by AstraZeneca, its partners and by over 20 independent testing laboratories during the production of the vaccine. The company is keeping this issue under close review but available evidence does not confirm that the vaccine is the cause (of the blood clotting events), it said.

Meanwhile, the National Task Force on COvid-19 is scheduled to meet this week, to closely review adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) data from across the country for any reports of blood clots or similar adverse reaction in individuals administered Covid-19 vaccines in India.

“The review is taking place as a matter of abundant precaution, even though India so far has not reported any cases of clotting related damage that is in medical terms called thromboembolic phenomenon. We have decided to scrutinise India data very carefully,” Dr NK Arora, member of the National Task Force’s Committee on AEFI, had said.