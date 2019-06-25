‘Blot on humanity’: Rahul pans ‘powerful voices’ at Centre over mob killing 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday described the lynching of a 24-year-old Muslim man near Jamshedpur in Jharkhand as a blot on humanity and questioned the silence of .the BJP’s “powerful voices” at the Centre and in the state.

Tabrez Alam died on June 22 at Seraikela Sadar Hospital, four days after he was beaten up by villagers of Dhatkidih for alleged theft and forced to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’ in an area under Seraikela police station in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

“The brutal lynching of this young man by a mob in Jharkhand is a blot on humanity. The cruelty of the police who held this dying boy in custody for 4 days is shocking as is the silence of powerful voices in the BJP ruled Central & State Govts.” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

On Monday, the Jharkhand government suspended two officers-in-charge (OCs) and initiated an inquiry against a third in connection with Tabrez’s death.

Also on Monday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad said Jharkhand has become a factory of lynching and violence.

Amid the outrage over the latest case of lynching in the country, Jharkhand minister CP Singh said that it was wrong to politicise such incidents and that the state government would investigate the matter.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 21:06 IST