Blow-by-blow account of events leading up to 'accidental' explosion in J&K's Nowgam that killed 9

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday clarified the circumstances surrounding Friday night’s explosion at the Nowgam police station. The blast occurred while officials were examining explosive samples brought in following the major terror module bust in Faridabad. Relatives of the victims who died in an accidental blast at Nowgam police station, mourn in their house on the outskirts of Srinagar.(AFP)

While the explosives recovered in the massive Faridabad haul were involved, police have clarified that the explosion was accidental, and urged the public not to speculate any further.

Here's a blow-by-blow account of events leading up to the explosion, as detailed by Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat:

A huge cache of explosive substances, chemicals, and reagents recovered from Faridabad on November 9 and 10 was transported to Jammu and Kashmir and securely stored in the open area of Nowgam police station.

Samples were sent for further forensic and chemical analysis, but due to the large volume of materials, detailed inspection was necessary.

The Forensic Science Laboratory carried out the examination on November 13 and 14, exercising extreme caution because of the sensitivity of the explosives.

Around 11:20 pm on Friday, an accidental explosion occurred during one such handling process.

Explosion 'accidental', key officials among those dead

While detailing what led to the explosion, the J&K DGP clarified that it was accidental, further adding: "Any other speculation into the cause of this incident is unnecessary."

At least nine people died in the explosion, one personnel of SIA, 3 personnel of the FSL team, 2 crime scene photographers, 2 revenue officials who were part of the Magistrate's team, and one tailor who was associated with the team. Besides, 27 police personnel, 2 revenue officials and 3 civilians were injured and hospitalised.

The Nowgam police station's building also suffered grave damage, police said, adding that some structures next to it were also affected.

"The extent of this damage is being ascertained. The cause of this unfortunate incident is being inquired into. J&K police stands in solidarity with the families of the deceased in this hour of grief...," the DGP said.

Security agencies busted a 'white-collar terror network' spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, last week in Faridabad. A recovery of nearly 2,900 kilogrammes of explosive and inflammable materials, assault rifles, pistols, and improvised explosive device (IED)-making components was made during the raids in Faridabad.