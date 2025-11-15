Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Blast during cops’ inspection of Faridabad explosives kills 9

The explosion comes days after a blast involving a Hyundai i20 car near Red Fort in Delhi killed at least 10 people, triggering a huge probe. Investigators later found out that the man in the driving seat of the car was Umar-un Nabi, a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Probe also found links between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad raids. It was found out that the doctor behind the wheels of the car had ties to a terror module linked to the seizure of a huge cache of explosive material in Faridabad.

The raids in Faridabad came ahead of the high-intensity explosion near Red Fort, and had led to the seizure of around 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making materials.

Nowgam blast | Key points

-Security has been beefed up near the Nowgam police station in Srinagar where the blast happened on Friday night.

-Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force Pawan Kumar Sharma visited the blast site and the surrounding area on Saturday morning.

-The victims who died in the blast are yet to be identified.

-Those who were injured in the explosion have been admitted to several hospitals across Srinagar, news agency PTI reporte citing officials.

-Among those who got injured in the incident are mostly policemen and forensic officials who were conducting an inspection of the explosives when the blast happened.