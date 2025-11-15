Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Blast during cops’ inspection of Faridabad explosives kills 9
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: The blast in Srinagar occurred only days after a Hyundai i20 exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort, killing at least 10 people and triggering a huge probe.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: A powerful blast took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam on Friday night, killing at least nine people. The explosion took place while police officers and an FSL team were conducting an inspection inside the premises. A link between the latest blast and the terror bust module in Faridabad last week has also reportedly emerged. The samples that the officers inspecting was recently seized in Faridabad in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case, reported news agency PTI....Read More
The explosion comes days after a blast involving a Hyundai i20 car near Red Fort in Delhi killed at least 10 people, triggering a huge probe. Investigators later found out that the man in the driving seat of the car was Umar-un Nabi, a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Probe also found links between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad raids. It was found out that the doctor behind the wheels of the car had ties to a terror module linked to the seizure of a huge cache of explosive material in Faridabad.
The raids in Faridabad came ahead of the high-intensity explosion near Red Fort, and had led to the seizure of around 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making materials.
Nowgam blast | Key points
-Security has been beefed up near the Nowgam police station in Srinagar where the blast happened on Friday night.
-Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force Pawan Kumar Sharma visited the blast site and the surrounding area on Saturday morning.
-The victims who died in the blast are yet to be identified.
-Those who were injured in the explosion have been admitted to several hospitals across Srinagar, news agency PTI reporte citing officials.
-Among those who got injured in the incident are mostly policemen and forensic officials who were conducting an inspection of the explosives when the blast happened.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Delhi's Red Fort blast case also linked to Faridabad terror module
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: The blast in a car near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed 11 lives, was also linked to the terror module in Faridabad. Dr Umar un-Nabi, the driver of the car that exploded, was also associated with the Al-Falah University in Faridabad.
The National Investigation Agency was brought into the probe after the explosion in Delhi, following which at least four doctors linked to the terror module and working at Al-Falah were identified. Read more.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: J&K SDRF reaches blast site for inspection, removal of rubble
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: A team of Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Relief Force arrived at the spot near the Nowgam Police Station where the blast occurred on Friday night for inspection and removal of rubble inside the police station, reported news agency ANI.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Local says houses in vicinity of Nowgam police station got damaged
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: A resident of Srinagar, whose lives in the close vicinity of the Nowgam police station where the blast occured, said that several nearby houses suffered damaged due to the blast.
“My house is the third house from the site. We don’t have any information right now about the civilian casualties... All the houses in the vicinity have been damaged,” he said.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Ladakh Lt Governor “deeply anguished” by Nowgam blast
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Lt Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta expressed "anguish" over the Nowgam blast and wished for speedy recovery of those who got injured.
“Deeply anguished by the tragic explosion at Nowgam Police Station in #Srinagar. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured,” he wrote in a post on X.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Who were the suspects identified in the case pertaining to threatening posters
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Three suspects -- Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil (now arrested), Yasir-ul-Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, had been identified in that case, reported PTI. A frame-by-frame analysis of footage from CCTV surveillance was taken for the identification.
The three identified persons were seen pasting the posters, and officials also found out that they already had cases of stone pelting filed against them.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Blast comes after posters threatening cops found last month
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: The blast comes weeks after posters threatening police officials and security personnel surfaced on the walls of Bunpora in Nowgam in mid-October. The Srinagar Police had registered a case regarding the incident, treating it as a serious matter, and also formed a team dedicated to the investigation.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: IG CRPF visits blast site in Srinagar
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force Pawan Kumar Sharma visited the blast site and the surrounding area on Saturday morning.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: What is the ‘Faridabad link’ in Nowgam explosion
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Officials said that the blast took place during the handling of the explosive material which had been seized from Faridabad in Haryana, PTI news agency reported.
The authorities were trying to extract samples of the large cache of explosives taken by security personnel after the busting of the ‘white-collar’ terror module.
The seized material, which included 360 kilograms of explosives, were found in the rented house of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie. The explosives were being sampled as part of the probe into the terror module, officials said. Read more.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Efforts on to identify blast victims, say officials
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Those who were injured in the blast have been admitted to differednt hospitals in Srinagar, news agency PTI reported citing officials.
They added that efforts are on to identify those who died in the blast.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Jammu and Kashmir DGP visits blast site
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visited the blast site and the area near the Srinagar's Nowgam police station where blast happened on Friday night.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Security beefed up near Nowgam police station
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: Security was beefed up near the Nowgam police station in Srinagar after the accident blast that happened on Friday night. Security forces were patrol near the police station on Saturday morning.
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: When did the blast happen?
Nowgam blast LIVE updates: The blast happened on Friday night inside Srinagar's Nowgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir while police officers and an FSL team were conducting an inspection inside the premises.