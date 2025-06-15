Blue Line services delayed between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday that there will be a delay in services in the Blue Line between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations. Meerut: View of the Modipuram station in Meerut. The Namo Bharat semi-high-speed rail corridor, currently operational between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South, will now have the addition of new stations such as Shatabdi Nagar and Begumpul. Local metro services will also be launched within Meerut. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_09_2025_000243A)(PTI)

"Blue Line Update; Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," read a post on X by the DMRC.

The cause of the disruption is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier at 6 AM today, train services between Rajendra Place and Karol Bagh were also disrupted.

Earlier on June 9, services were disrupted after a fire broke out at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station (Pink Line), with DMRC saying that trains approaching the station were running at a restricted speed of 25 km/hr as compared to the normal speed of up to 40 km/hr.

In a series of posts, DMRC had said, "Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), are being regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station."