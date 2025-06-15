Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Blue Line services delayed between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar: DMRC

ANI |
Jun 15, 2025 12:50 PM IST

Earlier at 6 AM today, train services between Rajendra Place and Karol Bagh were also disrupted.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Sunday that there will be a delay in services in the Blue Line between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar stations.

Meerut: View of the Modipuram station in Meerut. The Namo Bharat semi-high-speed rail corridor, currently operational between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South, will now have the addition of new stations such as Shatabdi Nagar and Begumpul. Local metro services will also be launched within Meerut. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_09_2025_000243A)(PTI)
Meerut: View of the Modipuram station in Meerut. The Namo Bharat semi-high-speed rail corridor, currently operational between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South, will now have the addition of new stations such as Shatabdi Nagar and Begumpul. Local metro services will also be launched within Meerut. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_09_2025_000243A)(PTI)

"Blue Line Update; Delay in services between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," read a post on X by the DMRC.

The cause of the disruption is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier at 6 AM today, train services between Rajendra Place and Karol Bagh were also disrupted.

Earlier on June 9, services were disrupted after a fire broke out at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station (Pink Line), with DMRC saying that trains approaching the station were running at a restricted speed of 25 km/hr as compared to the normal speed of up to 40 km/hr.

In a series of posts, DMRC had said, "Train services on Line-7 (Pink Line i.e. Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar), are being regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 AM today due to smoke being detected in one of the technical rooms at Trilok Puri-Sanjay Lake Metro station."

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Blue Line services delayed between Karol Bagh and Kirti Nagar: DMRC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On