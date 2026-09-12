Blunt force to the chest, abdomen: What autopsy of Manipuri musician killed in Delhi reveals

The 54-year-old Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, who was assaulted for objecting to nuisance outside his southeast Delhi house on September 7, died of hemorrhagic shock caused by blunt force to the chest and abdomen, according to his postmortem report.

The 54-year-old musician was beaten to death for objecting to noise from a dhaba outside his house in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village on September 7. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The report mentions multiple abrasions on his head, face, neck, limbs, chest, abdomen and back. Doctors also reported fractured ribs and bleeding and blood clots around the fractures. A splenic laceration was also found.

Chongtham was taken to Holy Family Hospital around 12:25am on Tuesday in an unconscious state, the report says. It adds that he died around 6:32am from hemorrhagic shock (internal bleeding).

Also Read: ‘Tragic he was attacked for where he came from’: Rahul Gandhi at musician Chongtham’s tribute

“Hemoperitoneum (internal bleeding) approx two litres with 160gm of clotted blood is present in the peritoneal (abdomen) cavity…” reads the report.

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{{^usCountry}} The 54-year-old musician was beaten to death for objecting to noise from a dhaba outside his house in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village on September 7. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 54-year-old musician was beaten to death for objecting to noise from a dhaba outside his house in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village on September 7. {{/usCountry}}

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HT earlier reported that the FIR stated Chongtham was earlier “threatened” by the same accused when he asked them not to make noise. Police arrested seven men and apprehended a juvenile, identifying the accused as Bharat Kumar (19), Pramod (26), Ramzan Khan (22), Deepanshu (21), Mohan Vishwakarma (32), Vijay (36) and Mannu (26).

Also Read: Attackers had threatened him earlier, Manipuri musician killed told son: FIR

Police lodged a case under BNS Section 103 (2) (mob lynching and identity-based group murders).

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The accused allegedly told police they wanted to “teach Singh a lesson” after he objected to the commotion, but did not expect the assault to turn fatal. The suspects worked as dhaba staffers and delivery executives.

Police are examining all aspects of the case, including whether there was any racial angle.