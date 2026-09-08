'No one should have to face this': Manipur musician's killing sparks concerns among Northeastern residents in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said, “Chongtham Vikram Singh ji, a renowned musician from Manipur, went downstairs to ask some men to lower the noise outside his home. He was beaten to death for it. A father, killed outside his own home, in his own country’s Capital. After many such incidents, every Northeast family in Delhi is asking the same question today - are we safe here?”

The 54-year-old was allegedly chased and beaten by a group of eight people, including delivery workers and dhaba staff, late on the stairs near his apartment in front of his 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba, on Sunday after he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his residence. He was rushed to the hospital after the incident, succumbing to his injuries the next day. Seven men had been arrested and one 15-year-old had been apprehended in connection with the killing, police said.

“No one should have to face such violence or lose their life simply for seeking peace in their own neighbourhood,” Singh said in a statement, adding, “Given the prevailing socio-political sensitivities and past concerns surround the safety of people from the Northeast…any perception of laxity, bias or delay in delivering justice risks exacerbating public unrest.”

The lynching of well-known Manipuri musician Vikram Singh Chongtham in south Delhi ’s Kilokari sent shockwaves through the country, raising concerns about safety in the Capital, particularly for residents from the Northeast.

Delhi BJP president and union minister of state Harsh Malhotra, in a post on X, said, “Killing of Manipur singer is a horrifying incident but has no racist angle... Delhi Government on its part will recommend for speedy trial of the case in a special court as possible.”

Kiren Rijiju, minister of parliamentary affairs and minority affairs, told media, “I am deeply distressed by the tragic demise of Chongtham Vikram Singh ji from Manipur. The safety and dignity of every person from the Northeast and every Indian is non-negotiable. I have spoken to senior police officers and the northeast cell of Delhi Police.”

Based on a complaint by the victim’s son, police registered an FIR at Sunlight Colony police station on Monday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103 (2) (mob lynching and identity-based group murders).

What happened to Manipur musician? The FIR, accessed by HT, said the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday. “When I heard my father shouting from outside… I opened the door of the house and looked outside, four to five boys were kicking and punching my father. Seeing all this I raised an alarm, due to which all those boys ran away,” his son said.

“While going to the hospital, my father told me in the taxi that all the boys who had beaten him had come from the eatery just opposite our house and some of them used to threaten my father…My father had stopped them from making noise earlier also,” it said.

Two purported videos also surfaced from the building where Vikram was assaulted. In one video, eight people, allegedly the accused, are seen rushing downstairs from the upper floors. In the second video, Vikram’s son is seen carrying him down the stairs on his back, followed by other family members and neighbours.

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Police said Vikram was admitted to Holy Family Hospital and was unfit for statement. On Monday, around 10 am, he succumbed to injuries.

‘Was a loving father, husband and son’ Vikram is a well known guitarist and musician from Imphal who has worked with several bands and also taught music at Delhi School of Music. He lived with his wife, Jyotshna Laikhuram Chongtham, 50, and their son.

His family said he loved music and performed in many genres such as heavy metal, rock and roll, jazz, Hindustani and folk music.

At a press conference, Jyotshna said, “My husband was a loving father, husband and a son. We only ask the authority to ensure our fair and impartial investigation and to hold everyone responsible and accountable under the law. We are not seeking revenge. We are seeking justice. He had a name, a family and a life that mattered. We ask only that his memory be respected. Our grief be given dignity and justice be done.”

Binalakshmi Nepram, a human rights activist, told HT, “We received a call in the morning about his death. He was a gifted musician. We have all been listening to his music for years. Almost everyone in Imphal knows him and his mother. We want justice against racial violence against people from the northeast.”

Meanwhile, in the Kilokari area, neighbours said Vikram was a sweet and polite man who loved playing guitar.

Neighbour Chandam Miroda Devi said she had lived near the Chongtham family for nearly 7-8 years. “Since we are all from the same community, Vikram would ensure to always give us local vegetables from Manipur. He always greeted us with a smile.”

Also Read | Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh beaten to death by delivery boys, dhaba staff in Delhi

“There’s an eatery in front of our building and people inside get drunk, shout and create ruckus almost everyday,” she said, adding that, she too, has faced racial slurs in the area.

Recalling the musician’s life, relative Nicky Chandam, told HT. “We were all very young when Vikram used to perform in events.”

After college, he started working with Ultra Vires band. He later also worked with Phoenix and Eastern Dark bands, before joining Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan’s group. “He was a child prodigy and performed in children programs on All India Radio. He left Manipur 17-20 years back. He loved both metal and soft music. He would always make me a good chicken curry. His mother, Chongtham Kamla, is a legend in Imphal as she performed in the first Manipuri feature film, Matamgi Manipur, in 1972. She also worked with Doordarshan,” she said.