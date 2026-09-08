Mame Khan reacts to death of slain Manipuri musician he starred in music video with: ‘Shocking’
Chongtham Vikram Singh, a Manipuri musician, was allegedly murdered after confronting noisy workers outside his home.
Rajasthan's celebrated playback and folk singer Mame Khan has reacted to the death of Manipuri musician and guitarist Chongtham Vikram Singh. Chongtham was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi after he objected to loud noises outside his flat on Sunday.
Mame Khan reacts to Chongtham Vikram Singh's death
Mame Khan reshared singer Chinmayi Tripathi's Instagram story. Chinmayi had shared a poster calling people to gather and protest against Chongtham's death. She shared the same with the caption, "This is shocking you will always be remembered Vikram sir." Another caption read, "Really hope that the family gets justice." Mame Khan reshared her post.
Deep Dive
Mame Khan and Chongtham Vikram Singh's music video
For the unversed, Mame Khan and Chongtham Vikram Singh had starred together in a music video in which they recreated the Rajasthani folk song Laal Peeli Ankhiyan. The video is described as Rajasthani folk music infused with flamenco and Western sounds. It shows Chongtham dressed in a colourful jacket and black pants as he plays the guitar, while Mame lends his unique voice to the folk song. The video dates back to 2018.
What happened to Chongtham Vikram Singh
As per an earlier HT report, the musician was allegedly murdered after he raised an objection to commotion and noise outside his home at around 11.30pm on Sunday. On his trip downstairs to throw garbage, he saw a group of workers from two nearby dhabas shouting and creating a commotion, and intervened to stop them. “They chased him to the third floor, overpowered him in the corridor and rained blows on him before fleeing,” said B Ruchida Sharma, a Manipuri social activist who works with people from the Northeast.
Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said Sunlight Colony police station received a call about the assault at 1.38am on Monday. Chongtham Vikram Singh was taken to a private hospital in Okhla, where he died during treatment.
‘Doctor told us that his chances of survival were slim’
Yaiphaba, the son of the musician, told PTI that the group of people was consuming alcohol and making noise outside their residence. “My father went downstairs and asked them not to make noise because we were being disturbed. They beat him up" He added that he found his father shirtless after he opened the door and accused them of thrashing him.
He added, "Those people ran away. I took my father to the emergency room, where the doctor told us that his chances of survival were slim. Later, the doctor told us that he had died."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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