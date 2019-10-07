e-paper
BMW drives in new M5 competition in India priced at Rs 1.55 cr

The high performance model comes with a 625 hp engine mated to a 8-speed transmission that can propel it from 0 to 100 km/hr acceleration in just 3.3 seconds.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:49 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The new M5 Competition, which comes with a 8-cylinder petrol powertrain, will be available at all BMW dealerships across India.
The new M5 Competition, which comes with a 8-cylinder petrol powertrain, will be available at all BMW dealerships across India. (Photo: BMW.com)
         

German luxury car-maker BMW on Monday launched an updated version of its premium sedan M5 Competition in India priced at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom).

The new M5 Competition, which comes with a 8-cylinder petrol powertrain, will be available at all BMW dealerships across India as a completely built-up (CBU) model from Monday onwards, the company said in a statement.

“The M Division from BMW has always catered to the highest aspirations and imagination of our performance oriented customers,” BMW Group India President and Chief Operating Officer Rudratej Singh said.

The high performance model comes with a 625 hp engine mated to a 8-speed transmission that can propel it from 0 to 100 km/hr acceleration in just 3.3 seconds. It comes with various features like dynamic stability control (DSC), cornering brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), among others.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:49 IST

