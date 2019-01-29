Board exam is not the exam for life, Modi tells students during Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told students during an interaction that ‘the board exam is not the exam for life’.

“Board exam is just like any other exam. Kuch khilaune ke tootne se bachpan nahi marta’. The board exam is not the exam for life. It does not stop our lives. But exams are important for us,” he told students in his second “Pariksha Pe Charcha” in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. (Click here for live updates)

About 2,000 high school and college students, along with their parents and teachers were part of the interaction.

Modi began his speech with a tribute to former defence minister George Fernandes who died today.

This year’s edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha has drawn students from all over India as well as Indian students from abroad, including in Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. Last year, only students of Delhi-NCR participated in the event.

“PM Modi is perhaps the first ever PM to interact with students for their board exams and relieve their stress, he said. Last year 7 crore students had participated . I believe this year around 12 crore students will participate online,” Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Modi had held his first such interaction with the students last year in February. Earlier that month, he had released his book “Exam Warriors” -- a guide to help students battle the exam anxiety.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 11:47 IST