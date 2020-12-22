e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

‘Board exams won’t be conducted in January or February’: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

india Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pokhriyal had on December 10 interacted with students and answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams
Pokhriyal had on December 10 interacted with students and answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams(PTI file photo)
         

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Tuesday that the board exams will not be held in January or February.

“No board examinations will be conducted in January or February. A decision on the conduct of examinations will be taken later,” Pokhriyal said during a virtual interaction with teachers.

He also said that it is not possible to conduct the board exams in online mode.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

Board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled, and results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Pokhriyal had on December 10 interacted with students and answered questions about various concerns regarding the conduct of upcoming board exams. He had said during the interaction that consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates for board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being conducted entirely online.

tags
top news
‘Board exams won’t be conducted in Jan or Feb’: Education minister
‘Board exams won’t be conducted in Jan or Feb’: Education minister
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
DDC polls: Aijaz Hussain gives BJP first victory in Srinagar
Centre issues SOPs after detection of new Covid strain
Centre issues SOPs after detection of new Covid strain
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
US Congress stings China with new Tibet law on the next Dalai Lama
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
‘Party (nahin) chalegi till 6 in the morning’: Mumbai Police after night club raid
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will soon reach India: Rajnath Singh
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 will soon reach India: Rajnath Singh
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
28 years later: Priest, nun convicted in Sister Abhaya murder case; experts hail verdict
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
‘Nothing to worry about’: Joe Biden gets his first doze of Pfizer Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In