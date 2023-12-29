close_game
close_game
News / India News / Bodies of 3 family members found hanging in closed room in Raipur

Bodies of 3 family members found hanging in closed room in Raipur

ByHT News Desk
Dec 29, 2023 07:37 AM IST

Husband, wife, and young daughter found dead in apparent suicide in Raipur, investigation ongoing.

The bodies of three family members were found hanging in a closed room in Raipur on Thursday. The incident occurred in the BSUP Colony, situated within the Tikrapara police station area. The motive behind the apparent suicide remains unclear, and investigators are working to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy.

Bodies of a husband, wife and their daughter were found hanging in a closed room in Raipur.(Representative Image)
Bodies of a husband, wife and their daughter were found hanging in a closed room in Raipur.(Representative Image)

Providing a grim account of the scene, Tikrapara Traffic Inspector Durgesh Raute said the police found the bodies of a husband, wife, and their young daughter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Police have found the dead bodies of three people of the same family, husband, wife and girl, hanging from the noose. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is being done by the police,” he said.

More details are awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out