Bodies of 3 family members found hanging in closed room in Raipur

The bodies of three family members were found hanging in a closed room in Raipur on Thursday. The incident occurred in the BSUP Colony, situated within the Tikrapara police station area. The motive behind the apparent suicide remains unclear, and investigators are working to piece together the events leading up to the tragedy. Bodies of a husband, wife and their daughter were found hanging in a closed room in Raipur.(Representative Image)

Providing a grim account of the scene, Tikrapara Traffic Inspector Durgesh Raute said the police found the bodies of a husband, wife, and their young daughter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Police have found the dead bodies of three people of the same family, husband, wife and girl, hanging from the noose. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is being done by the police,” he said.

More details are awaited.