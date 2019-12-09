e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Bodies of men killed in Telangana encounter to be preserved, next hearing on Friday, says high court

All the four accused were gunned down by the police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar briefing media persons about the police encounter with the accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian, in Hyderabad on Friday.
Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar briefing media persons about the police encounter with the accused in the rape and murder of the woman veterinarian, in Hyderabad on Friday.(ANI Photo)
         

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four accused till December 13 (Friday) when the next hearing in the case will take place. The court is hearing a petition against the encounter deaths of the four men accused of raping and killing a 26-year-old veterinary doctor last month.

A representation received in the Office of the Chief Justice alleged that the ‘encounter’ was extra-judicial killings and requested judicial intervention.

All the four accused were gunned down by the police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert beneath of it where the charred remains of the veterinarian were found on November 28. The police recovered her phone, wrist watch and other things from the spot.

The Cyberabad Police had said its personnel resorted to “retaliatory” firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking them with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two cops.

While the police action has largely come in for praise, it also evoked concerns over extra-judicial executions.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken suo motu cognisance of the encounter and ordered probe. A seven-member committee was deputed by the NHRC on a ‘fact-finding’ mission.

The NHRC team, including a forensic medicine expert, had examined the bodies at a mortuary at a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar district. It also visited the nearby encounter site and recorded statements of the family members of the four men killed in the encounter.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 26-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning the body.

tags
top news
In Amit Shah’s push to citizenship bill, sharp attack on Congress over Partition
In Amit Shah’s push to citizenship bill, sharp attack on Congress over Partition
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, BJP also gets a seat it could never win
In 12/15 sweep in Karnataka bypoll, BJP also gets a seat it could never win
Siddaramaiah, post Karnataka bypoll results, resigns as Congress legislature party leader
Siddaramaiah, post Karnataka bypoll results, resigns as Congress legislature party leader
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
‘Will keep promise’: Yediyurappa on inducting ‘defectors’ into Karnataka Cabinet
Bajaj Auto bets big with Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand in India
Bajaj Auto bets big with Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand in India
Couple in Tamil Nadu receives ‘expensive’ wedding gift… a bouquet of onions
Couple in Tamil Nadu receives ‘expensive’ wedding gift… a bouquet of onions
After ‘notebook’, Williams gives Kohli ‘keep shut’ send-off - Watch
After ‘notebook’, Williams gives Kohli ‘keep shut’ send-off - Watch
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News