Bodies of men killed in Telangana encounter to be preserved, next hearing on Friday, says high court

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 15:31 IST

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to preserve the bodies of four accused till December 13 (Friday) when the next hearing in the case will take place. The court is hearing a petition against the encounter deaths of the four men accused of raping and killing a 26-year-old veterinary doctor last month.

A representation received in the Office of the Chief Justice alleged that the ‘encounter’ was extra-judicial killings and requested judicial intervention.

All the four accused were gunned down by the police on Friday morning at Chattanpalli when they were taken to the scene of crime near the culvert beneath of it where the charred remains of the veterinarian were found on November 28. The police recovered her phone, wrist watch and other things from the spot.

The Cyberabad Police had said its personnel resorted to “retaliatory” firing after two of the accused opened fire at police after snatching their weapons besides attacking them with stones and sticks, resulting in injuries to two cops.

While the police action has largely come in for praise, it also evoked concerns over extra-judicial executions.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had taken suo motu cognisance of the encounter and ordered probe. A seven-member committee was deputed by the NHRC on a ‘fact-finding’ mission.

The NHRC team, including a forensic medicine expert, had examined the bodies at a mortuary at a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar district. It also visited the nearby encounter site and recorded statements of the family members of the four men killed in the encounter.

The four were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the 26-year-old woman by smothering her and later burning the body.