Body of Pakistani militant recovered from encounter site in Srinagar’s Balhama, toll reaches 3

The body of a Pakistani militant was found by security forces on Saturday while clearing the debris at the site of a gun-battle near Srinagar where two militants were killed a day earlier, police said.

The body of Hamas, from Pakistan, was found when security forces and bomb disposal squad were clearing the area of unexploded shells/mines after the encounter in Balhama of Khonmoh near Srinagar, according to a police statement.

On Friday, police had said that two militants were killed in an overnight encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar which started after they fired on security officers of a BJP leader.

The two slain militants, Rasiq Nabi Bhat, resident of Tral, and Shabir Dar, resident of Awantipora, were members of the Ansar Ghazwat ul Hind — a supposed al-Qaeda branch in Kashmir, headed by Zakir Musa.

As per police records they had joined militancy last year in March and August last year respectively.

At least, two houses were damaged in the encounter, one of which belonged to a prominent poet of Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, also known as Madhosh Balhami.

Local media reports said he lost several manuscripts and pieces of writings.