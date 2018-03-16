Two militants killed in overnight Srinagar encounter after attack on BJP leader

Two suspected militants were killed in an overnight encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar which started after they fired on security officers of a BJP leader and tried to escape, officials said on Friday morning.

“Two bodies of militants have been recovered so far, whose identities are being ascertained. Along (with) the bodies, incriminating materials which include weapon and ammunition have been recovered as well,” a police press statement said.

The encounter started on Thursday afternoon after militants fired at the security officer of BJP’s Anwar Khan in Khunmoh area and escaped. The officer, Bilal Ahmad, received a minor “(bullet) grazing injury on one leg”.

Security forces cordoned off a cluster of houses in the area to track down the militants who later fired at a search party, triggering a gun fight.

A CRPF personnel who was injured in the gun fight is said to be stable and recovering.