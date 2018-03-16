 Two militants killed in overnight Srinagar encounter after attack on BJP leader | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 16, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Two militants killed in overnight Srinagar encounter after attack on BJP leader

The encounter started on Thursday afternoon after militants fired at the security officer of BJP’s Anwar Khan in Khunmoh area and escaped. The officer, Bilal Ahmad, received a minor “(bullet) grazing injury on one leg”.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2018 08:15 IST
Abhishek Saha
Army soldiers take positions near a gunbattle area between militants and military forces at Balhama area of Khunmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar, on March 15, 2018.
Army soldiers take positions near a gunbattle area between militants and military forces at Balhama area of Khunmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar, on March 15, 2018. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)

Two suspected militants were killed in an overnight encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar which started after they fired on security officers of a BJP leader and tried to escape, officials said on Friday morning.

“Two bodies of militants have been recovered so far, whose identities are being ascertained. Along (with) the bodies, incriminating materials which include weapon and ammunition have been recovered as well,” a police press statement said.

The encounter started on Thursday afternoon after militants fired at the security officer of BJP’s Anwar Khan in Khunmoh area and escaped. The officer, Bilal Ahmad, received a minor “(bullet) grazing injury on one leg”.

Security forces cordoned off a cluster of houses in the area to track down the militants who later fired at a search party, triggering a gun fight.

 A CRPF personnel who was injured in the gun fight is said to be stable and recovering.

more from india
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you