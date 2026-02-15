Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah, missing since February 9, found dead in US

The 22-year-old Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who went missing in the United State since February 9, was found dead by the local police, India's mission in San Francisco said on Sunday. Saketh Sreenivasaiah was pursuing his Master of Science from University of California, Berkeley in Product Development Programme. (LinkedIn/Saketh Sreenivasaiah )

Sreenivasaiah, a post-graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, hailed from Tumakuru in Karnataka. He was last seen near a lake in the Tilden Regional Park in California.

In a post on X, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco said, "The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time."

It further added that the Indian mission is ready to provide all the necessary assistance to the family in coordinating with local authorities and arranging for the repatriation of Sreenivasaiah's mortal remains.

"Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services," the Consulate added.