Body of soldier who died mysteriously cremated with full military honours in Jammu

Body of soldier who died mysteriously cremated with full military honours in Jammu

The Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the soldier’s death in Uri sector.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Family members and relatives of Indian Army Rifleman Rakshit Chowdary had blocked the Satwari Chowk in Jammu during a protest on Saturday demanding an inquiry into his death.
Family members and relatives of Indian Army Rifleman Rakshit Chowdary had blocked the Satwari Chowk in Jammu during a protest on Saturday demanding an inquiry into his death.(PTI)
         

Amid gloom the body of a young soldier, who died under mysterious circumstances in Uri sector on Thursday, was cremated with full military honours at Jammu’s Shastri Nagar crematorium on Sunday.

On Saturday his family members had placed his body at the busy Satwari Chowk in Jammu and disrupted traffic movement for over two hours.

Rifleman Rakshit Choudhary (21), was the son of Kuldeep Singh of Barota Camp in Ramgarh sector of Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The family currently lives in Sanjay Nagar area of Jammu city.

The family had alleged that something wrong was done to the soldier, who had a “passion to join the army and was a C certificate holder”.

The Army had stated that the soldier had died by suicide.

However, the soldier’s mother had outrightly refuted the Army’s claims saying, “How could he kill himself? I talked to him that morning at 8 am and he sounded cheerful. He was a bachelor and had no problem back home.”

“The mortal remains of the soldier were consigned to flames with full military honours”, a Defence spokesman said.

The family was outraged on Saturday morning when the body arrived in a private vehicle escorted by two soldiers in civilian clothes and who headed to their homes on leave.

The Army has already ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

