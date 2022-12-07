Home / India News / Body parts recovered from drum, killer held in Andhra: Cops

Body parts recovered from drum, killer held in Andhra: Cops

india news
Updated on Dec 07, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Tapaswi was forced to move out and stay with a classmate at Takkellapadu about 10 days back as Gyaneshwar, the accused, was allegedly harassing her.

Tapaswi was rushed to a hospital in Guntur, where she was declared dead. (Representative Photo)
Tapaswi was rushed to a hospital in Guntur, where she was declared dead. (Representative Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad

A 26-year-old software engineer allegedly killed a 20-year-old dental student by slitting her throat with a surgical knife at Takkellapadu in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna over her refusal to marry him months after the two broke up, police said on Tuesday.

Tapaswi was forced to move out and stay with a classmate at Takkellapadu about 10 days back as Gyaneshwar, the accused, was allegedly harassing her.

A resident of Krishnapuram village in Krishna, Tapaswi was a third-year Bachelor of Dental Sciences student at Vijayawada Siddhartha Medical College.

“...Gyaneshwar, a software engineer from Vijayawada, was arrested and a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him,” said Bandaru Suresh Babu, a local police officer.

Police said Tapaswi’s parents stay in Mumbai and she was staying at her college hostel in Vijayawada. She got to know Gyaneshwar via Instagram two years ago and was in a relationship with him, they added.

“...four months ago, Tapaswi developed differences with Gyaneshwar over some issues and broke up... Since then, he was allegedly harassing her to marry him. Unable to bear his pressure, Tapaswi moved to stay with her classmate at Takkellapadu about 10 days ago,” an investigator said.

On Monday night, Gyaneshwar got into a heated argument with Tapaswi. Even as Tapaswi’s classmate was trying to cool him down, he allegedly took out the surgical knife from his pocket and attacked the 20-year-old. The classmate rushed to seek the help of her neighbours.

By the time she returned along with some people, Gyaneshwar had slit Tapaswi’s throat, dragged her into an adjacent room, and bolted it from inside.

“The neighbours broke the door immediately and caught him, even as he tried to slash his own wrist,” the investigator said.

Tapaswi was rushed to a hospital in Guntur, where she was declared dead. “We have shifted Tapaswi’s body to the Guntur government hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on,” said Babu.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

