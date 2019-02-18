Bomb hoax delays Lucknow-Barauni Express

The Lucknow Barauni Express was delayed by more than an hour on Sunday night after a station master received a call about a bomb on the train, officials said.

The station master at Piparsand station, about 25km from Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and other officials, including the bomb disposal squad, who rushed to the spot.

The train, heading towards Lucknow, was detained at Piparsand station for a search. However, following the search, it turned out to be a hoax call.

It was detained for more than an hour at the station, for the search operation.

“We found nothing onboard. It was a hoax call,” GRP superintendent of police (Lucknow) Saumitra Yadav said.

Barauni is a town in Begusarai district of Bihar.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 08:20 IST