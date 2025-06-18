Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Bomb threat at Hyderabad Begumpet airport, authorities launch search ops

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2025 12:04 PM IST

Hyderabad airport bomb threat: The threat was reported early in the day, leading to the deployment of a bomb disposal squad

Security forces launched a high-alert operation at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Wednesday morning after authorities received a bomb threat via email, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

An IndiGo cargo aircraft is displayed at Wings India 2024 aviation event at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad.(Reuters File)
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Begumpet Division, the threat was reported early in the day, leading to the deployment of a bomb disposal squad and intensive checks across the airport and its surrounding premises.

"Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later," ACP Begumpet told news agency ANI.

