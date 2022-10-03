Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian passenger plane, IAF scrambles jets

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday scrambled Su-30MKI fighter jets to shadow an Iranian Mahan Air flight after its pilot chose to continue to fly to China’s Guangzhou when asked to land in Jaipur or Chandigarh following inputs from Lahore’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) about a possible bomb threat on board.

“Lahore ATC informed the Delhi ATC around 9am about the bomb threat to the flight...the Delhi ATC began the SOP [standard operating procedure]...the airline pilot after sometime informed the Delhi ATC that they will not be land in any of the Indian airports,” said a Delhi airport official, requesting anonymity.

The jets shadowed the aircraft till it left the Indian airspace. The Mahan Air aircraft was moving towards New Delhi airspace when the pilot was informed about the threat, an Airports Authority of India official said. The IAF denied the landing permission to the plane in Delhi through the ATC, the official added.

According to Flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time aircraft flight tracking information on a map, the Iranian plane reduced altitude over the Delhi-Jaipur airspace briefly before making its way out of India.

The nature of the threat was immediately unclear.