Bombay HC to hear plea challenging Tarun Tejpal's acquittal in rape case

The Goa bench of the Bombay high court will on Wednesday virtually hear the state government's appeal against the acquittal of journalist Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 sexual assault case. The matter was earlier adjourned by the high court on September 20, when it said that a facility for virtual hearing will be set up by October 27, when the matter is to be heard. The development comes as Tejpal opposed the Goa government's plea challenging his acquittal in the case, and also requested an ‘in-camera’ hearing to keep the court proceedings private.

Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, was in 2013 accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague at an event. On May 21 earlier this year, a sessions court presided over by Justice Kshama Joshi acquitted him of all charges. The Goa government, however, filed an appeal against the acquittal in the high court.

Last month, Tejpal made a submission before the Bombay high court, seeking ‘in-camera’ proceedings of the Goa government's petition challenging his acquittal in the case, and sought its dismissal while raising preliminary objections on its maintainability. However, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, opposed Tejpal's requests to keep the proceedings private, saying the “country has the right to know how the institution dealt with the girl (victim).”

Mehta will be participating in the court proceedings from Delhi today, owing to the virtual nature of the hearing. The matter was taken up physically at the court for the first time on August 31, in the wake of the Goa government relaxing several coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related curbs. Thereafter, a request was pending before the chief justice for a hybrid (physical plus virtual) hearing into the matter, which was eventually granted.

A former colleague of Tejpal had accused him of sexually assaulting her inside the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013, where the both of them were attending an event. The matter received intense public attention and media scrutiny, especially owing to the fact that Tejpal and his magazine had previously been active in highlighting the issue of sexual violence in India through investigative journalism and sting operations. Tejpal later admitted “misconduct” and stepped down as the editor of the Tehelka magazine for six months. However, a Goa trial court acquitted him of all charges earlier this year, noting substantial investigative bias and lacunae by the investigating officer in the case, including the destruction of key evidence that would “conclusively corroborate the defense of the accused.”