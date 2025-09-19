Bombay high court receives bomb threat, searches underway

A bomb threat was sent to the official email ID of the Bombay High Court on Friday, following which the police reached the location to investigate the threat. This fresh bomb threat comes exactly a week after the Bombay high court had received a similar threat which was declared a hoax.(File Photo)

The police is currently at the court premises conduction inspection

This comes just days after bomb threats were sent to high courts of both Delhi and Bombay, which turned out to be hoax.

Earlier in the week, on Monday, Gujarat high court also received a bomb threat via mail. A through search was conducted on the premises following which, the police later said that it was a hoax. That was third such hoax call sent to the Gujarat high court since June this year.

This fresh bomb threat to the Bombay high court come exactly a week after a similar threat was sent via email to the court’s official email address on last Friday, September 12. The proceedings at the court were stalled for two hours due to the threat as police conducted searches and asked people to evacuate the premises. All court staff, lawyers and litigants were asked to vacate the building at around 1pm. The proceedings continued at 3pm after the police had thoroughly checked the court complex and found nothing suspicious.

On the same day, Delhi high court had also received a bomb threat through email at around 8.39 am, triggering a massive security operation and evacuation. The threat was, however, later declared a hoax by the police. The threat claimed that three IEDs had been planted on the premises.

Just a day later, on Saturday, two hospitals in Delhi also received a bomb threat. Max hospital branches in Delhi's Dwarka and Shalimar Bagh area received the threats, after which, the Delhi police and fire department conducted searches but found nothing suspicious. On the same day, the Taj Palace hotel in the national capital also received a threat through email, which also turned out to be a hoax.