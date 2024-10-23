Bombay high court suspends life sentence of gangster Chhota Rajan in hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case, grants him bail

The Bombay high court on Wednesday suspended the life sentence of gangster Chhota Rajan in connection with the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty in Mumbai in 2001 and granted him bail in the case. Indian gangster Rajendra Nikalje, widely known as Chhota Rajan.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan directed Chhota Rajan to furnish a bond of ₹1 lakh for the bail. Chhota Rajan will, however, continue to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases.

In May, a special court convicted Chhota Rajan in the hotelier's murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Rajan had filed an appeal in the Bombay high court against the conviction. The gangster sought that the sentence be suspended and he be granted bail in the interim.

Who was Jaya Shetty?

Jaya Shetty, who owned the Golden Crown hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai, was shot dead by two alleged members of Chhota Rajan's gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001.

A probe suggested that Jaya Shetty had received extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, and was killed because of his failure to pay the money.

Rajan, already serving a life term for the murder of veteran crime reporter J Dey, is currently lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi.