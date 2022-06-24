Bommai orders probe as newly-laid road caves in days after PM’s visit

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is on a one-day visit to the national capital, has instructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the caving in of a road that was repaired for prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Monday.

The road near the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) was laid just a couple of days before Modi’s visit to inaugurate the BASE campus. The chief minister has instructed the BBMP commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the shoddy work and take appropriate action against those responsible for it.

According to a preliminary inquiry, the road caved in due to leakage of a water pipe.

Meanwhile, Bommai’s Delhi visit has given rise to fresh speculation of changes in the state cabinet. According to the tour programme released by his office, the chief minister would reach New Delhi on Thursday afternoon and return Friday evening.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Tuesday said it worked “day and night” to fix about 14 km of roads ahead of Modi’s visit to the city while grievances of citizens go unheard by the city corporation.

“When PM came to Karnataka, he visited Bengaluru and launched several programmes. 15 days before, when the programme was fixed, we took action to keep all roads that he would take in good condition,” Ravindra PN, BBMP special commissioner (projects) said on Tuesday.

He added that over 14 km of roads were fixed using ₹23 crore just to ensure the prime minister’s route was pothole free, painted and all cleaned up.